Shilpa Shetty shares sneak peek into Shamita Shetty's birthday bash ft. Pratik, Nishant, Raqesh & others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA_SHILPA_HEARTSBEAT_ Shilpa Shetty shares sneak peek into Shamita Shetty's birthday bash ft. Pratik, Nishant & others

Highlights Shilpa Shetty hosted a birthday bash for her sister Shamita Shetty

Shilpa, former Bigg Boss host, had constantly supported her sister during her Bigg Boss 15 stint

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty exactly knows how to make every occasion special for her loved ones. On Wednesday (February 02), the actress hosted a special birthday party for her sister and Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty which was attended by several BB15 contestants. Shamita's best friends from the house Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin joined in the celebrations. In one of the boomerang videos shared by Shilpa on Instagram, Pratik and Nishant can be seen planting a kiss on the birthday girl's cheeks.

Take a look:

Shamita looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red bodycon dress. In one of the videos, she can be seen blowing candles and cutting the birthday cake with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, sister Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty, brother-in-law Raj Kundrra by her side.

Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shamita's brother Rajiv Adatia too attended the birthday bash. They all posed with Shamita.

Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram and shared a video from the birthday celebrations. She wished Shamita a very happy birthday.

Raqesh Bapat's family also attended Shamita's birthday celebration. Check out some more pictures and videos from her special day:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA_SHILPA_HEARTSBEAT_ Shilpa Shetty shares sneak peek into Shamita Shetty's birthday bash ft. Pratik, Nishant & others

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA_SHILPA_HEARTSBEAT_ Shilpa Shetty shares sneak peek into Shamita Shetty's birthday bash ft. Pratik, Nishant & others

Earlier in the day, Shilpa, 46, shared a video montage of heartwarming pictures with Shamita, 43, also featuring their family and friends. In the caption, she wrote, "This is how I want to see u always... HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki... my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always."

Shamita Shetty, who was one of the strongest contestants of 'Bigg Boss 15', made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot.