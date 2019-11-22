Shilpa Shetty takes off to Japan with husband Raj Kundra to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty takes off Japan with husband Raj Kundra to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Bollywood's real diva and actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband and businessman Raj Kundra are celebrating 10 years of marital bliss and the couple has flown to Japan to celebrate their wedding anniversary there. The two got married in the year 2009 and decided to celebrate their special day by having a low-key affair. Both took time off from their busy schedule and flew to the country for a three-day-trip. The actress has been working hard from quite some time for her upcoming project.

Shilpa shared an endearing video on Instagram in which the duo can be seen kissing each other in the beautiful location. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Living on Love and Fresh air... literally. This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time. Happy Anniversary my Cookie.. 10 years!!.. and not counting."

Talking about the anniversary, the actress told a portal, “Our journey so far has been beautiful and I have loved every part of it. These 10 years have definitely been very memorable and while a decade is a milestone for any marriage, I wanted a break from work and keep the celebrations modest. A trip to Japan was Raj’s idea.”

On the work front, Shilpa is busy with the shooting of her next film Nikamma, which is on floors currently.

