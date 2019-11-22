Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Fall in love with these adorable childhood pictures of Dostana 2 actor

Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Fall in love with these adorable childhood pictures of Dostana 2 actor

Dostana 2 actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 29th birthday today. Let's take a look at some of his cute childhood pictures.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 9:33 IST
Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Fall in love with these

Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Fall in love with these adorable childhood pictures of Dostana 2 actor

The hottie of the industry Kartik Aaryan, ever since his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which came in the year 2011 has been impressing the audience. His screen presence, personality, smile, good looks are what made the female fans go gaga over him. Looking at the popularity that the actor has achieved in such a short period of time has forced the filmmakers to die on their cash on him. And probably that is the reason why he has a lot of films lined up which include-- Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2, Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2, Aaj Kal, etc. 

The actor who has come a long way from his first film is today celebrating his 29th birthday. Although it has been a working day for the actor who has just completed the Punjab schedule of Karan Johar's film, his family made sure he enjoys some special moments too on his special day. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared the private cake-cutting ceremony he had with his parents. Have a look:

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

And while you enjoy his pictures, we bring to you some of his childhood pictures in which Kartik looks cute as a button. Check them out:

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

India Tv - Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Adorable childhood pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, have a look at the trailer of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNeha Kakkar's shoe-size leaves Salman Khan in shock. Watch video