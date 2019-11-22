Neha Kakkar's shoe-size leaves Salman Khan in shock. Watch video

Neha Kakkar is counted amongst one of the successful singers in recent times. The 'chota packet bada dhamaka' of the industry is known not only for her voice but her fashion sense as well. The fans of the singer who are in an enormous number not only in India but also in abroad want to know each and every little detail of her and which is why what's coming up might be of great interest. It's a video that is going viral in which 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' singer can be seen talking about the size of her foot in front of Salman Khan and comedian Sunil Grover.

Although the video is quite old, it is quite entertaining as the three of them are seen as having a funny discussion. The video is from one of the episodes of the quiz show 'Dus Ka Dum.' The fun banter begins when Sunil asks Salman why he has given Neha his seat to sit later which she says that she is standing. Further, the comedian makes fun of the singer and says that she has a foot-size of number 2 to which she corrects him and says that it isn't two but 2.5. Neha's answer leaves Salman in wonder. Have a look:

Talking about the singer, apart from her work, she is also known for her personal life which includes break up with actor Himansh Kohli. The 30-year-old singer took part in the reality show India Idol in the year 2006 as a contestant but is these days seen judging the 11th season of the show. A shocking incident happened with her when a participant tried to make her uncomfortable by kissing her forcefully.

