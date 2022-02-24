Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar are here to make your 'boho mehendi' dreams come true | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar 'boho mehendi' pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's new Mehendi pictures are here! The couple exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. Prior to their Christain wedding, the Mehendi ceremony took place at Farhan's house in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivity was attended by several celebrities including Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora and others. Indeed, the couple looked like a match made in heaven on their D-day. For the special day, Shibani looked stunning in a bohemian kalidar sharara with signature backless choli with mirror work.

From dancing with beau Farhan, friends, family to enjoying golgappa and coconut water, Shibani could be seen having a blast at the Mehendi function. Dropping the pictures from her fun-filled boho Mehendi, Shibani wrote, "What Boho Mehendi Dreams are made of!."

Sharing another set of photos, the actress added, "Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!" Farhan drops dreamy wedding pics with Shibani Dandekar; Locks lips with Mrs Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. Days later, Shibani surprised her fans by changing her name on social media. The actress added 'Akhtar' to her name and now her name reads, 'Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar'.

On Wednesday (February 23) Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took to their social media and posted beautiful wedding pictures from their day wedding. Sharing the wedding pictures, the actor wrote "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessing as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."