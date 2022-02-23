Farhan drops dreamy wedding pics with Shibani Dandekar; Locks lips with Mrs Akhtar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding pics

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19. Their Christian wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Indeed, the couple looked like a match made in heaven on their D-day. While Shibani looked stunning in a red tulle gown with a veil, Farhan complemented her in a black tuxedo suit. Now, the newlyweds took to their social media and dropped beautiful wedding pictures from their day wedding.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Farhan Akhtar wrote "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessing as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

On the other hand, Shibani too posted a series of pictures from her special day and said, "Mr & Mrs (With the bride and read heart emoji).

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. Days later, Shibani surprised her fans by changing her name on social media. The actress added 'Akhtar' to her name and now her name reads, 'Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar'.

If media reports are to be believed, Farhan and Shibani met on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That in 2015. While the actress was a contestant, Farhan was the host of the show. Apparently, sparks flew between them during that time. While the duo didn't admit to dating rumours then, Shibani had posted a picture with Farhan and later the same picture was also posted by the actor.

