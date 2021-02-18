Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEKHAR SUMAN Shekhar Suman asks if there is 'link' between Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian, Sandeep Nahar deaths

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on February 15 hours after posting a video on his Facebook handle. Now, reacting to the same on social media, actor Shekhar Suman on Thursday expressed curiosity over whether there is a link between the deaths actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Nahar and SSR'S former manager Disha Salian. Sandeep Nahar reportedly committed suicide after posting a suicide note on Facebook along with a video stating why he does not want to live anymore.

The video and the post were subsequently taken down from his Facebook page, and he is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

In a tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote that Sushant's friend Sandeep Nahar also committed suicide. It's strange.

"Sushant's friend Sandeep Nahar also committed http://suicide.It's strange,Disha and two more of SSR's friends also connected with him, had earlier ended their lives.. Is there a common link or thread??Or is it just a coincidence?Point to ponder," the actor-host wrote.

Nahar co-starred with late star Sushant Singh Rajput in his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor, who passed away on Monday reportedly made the video around three hours before his death. In the video, the actor revealed that he is going to commit suicide and the reason behind taking this extreme step. He also talked about his life's suffering and the troubles he had been going through in both his personal and professional life. The actor said that he might take an adverse step to end his life as he is quite exhausted coping with the toxic relationship that he shares with his wife Kanchan Sharma.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 last year, while his former manager Disha Salian died a few days before, on June 8.