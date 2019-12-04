Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shekhar Kapur to reunite with Elizabeth writer Michael Hirst for Ibis Trilogy

Veteran writer Michael Hirst has come on board to pen the screenplay for series "The Ibis Trilogy", to be directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The project marks Hirst and Kapur's third collaboration after "Elizabeth"(1998) and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" (2007).

According to Variety, the announcement was made on Wednesday at Content London by Endemol Shine India's Abhishek Rege.

The series is based on celebrated author Amitav Ghosh's "Ibis Trilogy", which details the opium wars among Britain, India and China in mid-19th century.

Ghosh's masterpiece, which begins with "Sea of Poppies", continues with "River of Smoke" and concludes with "Flood of Fire".

The series will be co-produced by Endemol Shine Group's Artists Studio, Endemol Shine India and DoveTale Media, who initially acquired the rights to the books.

Justin Pollard, whose credits include the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise as well as hit TV series "Vikings" and "The Tudors", is on board as historical consultant and story editor.