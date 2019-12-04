Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shekhar Kapur to reunite with Elizabeth writer Michael Hirst for Ibis Trilogy

Shekhar Kapur to reunite with Elizabeth writer Michael Hirst for Ibis Trilogy

Michael Hirst has come on board with Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to pen the screenplay for series The Ibis Trilogy.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2019 15:27 IST
Shekhar Kapur to reunite with Elizabeth writer Michael Hirst for Ibis Trilogy
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Shekhar Kapur to reunite with Elizabeth writer Michael Hirst for Ibis Trilogy

Veteran writer Michael Hirst has come on board to pen the screenplay for series "The Ibis Trilogy", to be directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The project marks Hirst and Kapur's third collaboration after "Elizabeth"(1998) and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" (2007).

According to Variety, the announcement was made on Wednesday at Content London by Endemol Shine India's Abhishek Rege.

The series is based on celebrated author Amitav Ghosh's "Ibis Trilogy", which details the opium wars among Britain, India and China in mid-19th century.

Ghosh's masterpiece, which begins with "Sea of Poppies", continues with "River of Smoke" and concludes with "Flood of Fire".

The series will be co-produced by Endemol Shine Group's Artists Studio, Endemol Shine India and DoveTale Media, who initially acquired the rights to the books.

Justin Pollard, whose credits include the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise as well as hit TV series "Vikings" and "The Tudors", is on board as historical consultant and story editor.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News