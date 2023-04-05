Shehnaaz Gill makes jaws drop in black high slit velvet gown; See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gills looks stunning in a black velvet gown

Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning as she walked the red carpet of an award ceremony, posing as a "beauty in black." The actress has since shared a video from the occasion in which she made several heads turn. Shehnaaz is seen dishing out some black beauty vibes in her velvet gown with a thigh-high slit. She posted a video with jazz music playing in the backdrop. The Honsla Rakh actress can be seen posing in the video wearing the chicest velvet ensemble from London's fashion company Room 24.

Shehnaaz completed the look with a puffy front and a sleek loose hairdo. While the actress did not caption the video, her fans couldn't help but admire her grace in her newest post. Several users praised her appearance in the comments area. "Beauty in black," one user remarked. "Hollywood beauty vibes," remarked another. "You make me speechless with your looks," a third user said. "Someone said right," a fourth fan said. "You are a piece of art."

Shehnaaz shared a series of stills giving a glance at her whole look. While sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “When the look is effortless slay!!!”.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILLShehnaaz kept her hair loose with a puffy front

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILLShehnaaz is beauty in black

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILLShehnaaz Gill strikes a pose

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILLShehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in a thigh-high slit black gown

Shehnaaz Gill on the work front

In the meantime, Shehnaaz is presently hosting her YouTube chat show Desi Vibes. The actress will make her Bollywood début in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji's film also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati alongside Salman and Shehnaaz. Ram Charan is also said to make a surprise appearance in the film.

