Shanaya Kapoor's belly dancing skills make fans go gaga, reveals stealing Suhana Khan's skirt for video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor's belly dancing skills make fans go gaga

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a video and some pictures from her belly dancing session. Shanaya also revealed stealing Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana's skirt for the video and dance. Shanaya recently made her Instagram handle public. Although the Starkid is yet to make an entry into the film industry, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Shanaya's move in the video made her fans and friends go gaga over it.

Sharing the belly dancing post, Shanaya wrote: "Tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2." Shanaya can be seen with celebrity belly dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja.

The post saw a number of her industry friends and a host of family members giving her a shoutout for her stunning moves. Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart and fire emojis, while Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and actress Neelam Kothari wrote: "Too good."

Suhana Khan on the other hand said, "Loooveee." Not just this, her fans too had some awesome compliment for Shanaya. "Well done my little super Star wish u d world God bless luv luv n luv u," wrote a fan. Another said "Woah like you did soo good !!"

On a related note, Shanaya recently made her social media account public. "Turning a page," she wrote sharing some stunning pictures of herself. One of the first few things that Shanaya Kapoor posted on the photo-sharing app was a picture of some instant noodles and a cake she and her mother baked.

Shanaya also worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.