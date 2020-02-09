Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam makes him proud by winning gold medal for Taekwondo: Now I need to train more

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam makes him proud by winning gold medal for Taekwondo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as his little one AbRam has won the gold medal in Taekwondo. The little munchkin has been training in the martial arts form for a long time and SRK is often seen sharing his photos with his fans. On Sunday, the actor shared another bunch of pictures from AbRam’s class and wrote, “You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!?”

You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 9, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan has always taken care that his kids are well trained in Taekwondo along with other things. Not just AbRam, Suhana and Aryan are also trained in Taekwondo. All three have been trained in the martial art by Kiran Upadhyay. Both Aryan and Suhana won gold medals at the Maharashtra Taekwondo competition in 2010.

It was just last year when Shah Rukh Khan shared another proud moment when AbRam graduated to yellow belt in Taekwondo. Sharing a collage of his three children, he wrote, “Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is...”

Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... pic.twitter.com/o8Ie7T2Hso — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2019

As good as the kids are, SRK himself was conferred with an honorary fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo by the South Korean government. However, he is not trained in the martial art form.

On the professional front, fans are waiting for SRK to announce hi next acting project. The actor has been in the limelight as a producer. It is said that he is in talks with many filmmakers but hasn’t zeroed in on a film yet. The latest reports suggested that director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, are in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for one of their upcoming projects.

Extremely poignant story of a character artist...his struggles with himself, films and life....bitterly sweet and very well enacted. Hope all enjoy this small film with a biggish heart. https://t.co/x2iEAvsBlf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2020

