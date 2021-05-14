Shah Rukh Khan extends Eid wishes with stunning monochrome selfie: May Allah shower each one of us with health

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan extends Eid wishes with stunning pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made Eid-ul-Fitr special for his fans with a heartwarming wish. The Bollywood badshah has shared a monochrome picture of himself to wish his fans on the occasion of Eid. The actor took to his social media and extended wishes to the fans. In the black and white selfie, SRK flaunted his stubble look with long hair. He took his Instagram to wish good health to all and prayed that God gives everyone strength in these tough times of the COVID19 pandemic.

The COVID pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, continues to affect normal life. Now, wishing everyone good health, King Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U."

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a step ahead to help those in need through his Meer Foundation. The actor helped many during the Covid19 lockdown last year. Continuing the humanitarian work, he recently chatted with acid attack survivors during a virtual meet and discussed about their lives.

He also offered to help expectant mothers with baby names and encouraged the women to live their lives the way they want. SRK through his Meer Foundation has been helping the acid attack survivors in their treatment and surgeries.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the superstar create magic on the big screen. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, Reports claims that the film co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while nothing has been announced by YRF yet. The film was supposed to hit the screens this year but now will release in 2022.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."

