Neetu Kapoor's Eid Ul Fitr wish featuring Rishi Kapoor is pure nostalgia: 'Parda Hai Parda'

On the occasion of Eid, wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood fraternity. A special Eid Mubarak wish coming all the way from senior actress Neetu Kapoor is pure nostalgia. She took to her social media and shared a throwback picture featuring late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor. On the occasion, the yesteryear actress remembered him by sharing a still of the iconic song 'Parda Hai Parda' from Amar Akbar Anthony and it ended up leaving everyone nostalgic including actor Anil Kapoor.

In the film, Rishi Kapoor portrayed the role of Akbar Ilhabadi whereas Neetu Kapoor played Dr Salma Ali, his love. Neetu posted the pic and wrote, "Eid Mubarak... Chaand Mubarak.... love and hugs... (EID ul FITAR )."

As soon as the Neetu shared the photo, fans went down memory lane and flooded the post with love, hugs and heart emojis. Actor Anil Kapoor could not resist remembering Rishi Kapoor and director Manmohan Desai's classic film. He wrote, "Rishi kapoor , kamal dance master and Manmohan desai at their best ... eid. Mubarak." Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped three heart emojis under the post. Actress Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Many other film stars celebrated the festivities virtually by extending Eid wishes. Shahid Kapoor simply shared a sun-kissed selfie to wish his fans. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Eid Mubarak." In the picture, Shahid wore a black hoodie outfit.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Friday took to Twitter to wish her fan and followers on the occasion of Eid. Sharing a nostalgic post, she posted a video of the song 'Yoon Shabnabi' from her debut film Saawariya. The song is based on Eid celebration and also features Ranbir Kapoor. Sonam captioned "Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers."

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic month. While the festival is celebrated by meeting loved ones and enjoying lavish feasts, the celebrations this year will be different owing to the second wave of COVID19.