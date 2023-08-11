Shabana Azmi shares RARE picture with Dharmendra after RRKPK's success, seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerged as one of the most-celebrated Bollywood films of 2023. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the romantic drama also saw veterans Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. What came as a surprise for the moviegoers was a 'lip-to-lip' kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The stars opened up about it multiple times after the film's release.

Now, Azmi shared a rare throwback picture with Dharmendra from their film Mardon Wali Baat and gave it a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twist. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "At the time Jamini from #Rocky Aur Rani must have met Kanwalji! From #Mardon Wali Baat #Karan Johar."

Take a look:

Earlier, during an interview with India Today, Shabana Azmi spoke about her kissing scene with Dharmendra and said showing romance between senior actors in the film was a risk taken by Karan Johar. She said she was inundated with messages and phone calls after the film's release and questioned why is it necessary that a strong woman cannot be romantic.

Dharmendra too opened up about the same in an interview with News 18 and said they surprised the fans with the kissing scene and also made them applaud it. For those who don't know, Dharmendra did a kissing scene with Nafisa Ali in Anurag Basu's film Life In A Metro.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the silver screen on July 28. The film marks Karan Johar's first film after sever-year-long hiatus after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also the second film of Bhatt and Singh after Gully Boy. It follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee and Rocky Randhawa who swap families for their nod to their wedding.

Also Read: OMG 2 review: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's thought-provoking film presents a strong case for society

Latest Entertainment News