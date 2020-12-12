Sara Ali Khan shares her ‘stages of posing’ pictures with Varun Dhawan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan shares ‘stages of posing’ pictures with Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday took to her social media account and shared with fans the secret to her stages of posing for the camera, with some random rhyming. In a string of pictures that Sara posted on her Instagram handle with "Coolie No. 1" co-actor Varun Dhawan, she breaks down the art of posing for the camera -- with trademark relish in rhyming that she is known to render to her social media captions.

For the first snap, Sara said, 'hold your pose and strike a smile.' While for second she wrote 'Break into laughter since it’s been a while.'

"Stages of posing

1) hold your pose and strike a smile

2) break into laughter since it’s been a while

3) hug and thank god that we are really the opposite of hostile

4) post about it, and make sure your caption rhymes since that’s your style

And after you’ve posted and tagged you can give @varundvn a dial," she wrote.

See her post here:

In the post, she shared a few adorable photos where she demonstrates three stages of posing with the co-star Varun.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No.1 will be released on December 25 this year. It is a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

Sara will also share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming film "Atrangi Re".

(Inputs from IANS)