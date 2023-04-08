Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, actress shares photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan's Instagram upload

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress us with her adorable and humble gestures. She is one of those star kids who is always seen connected to her roots and her grounded nature has always won the hearts of millions. Recently, the actress shared photos from her visit to the holy Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visited the holy site with her team and was seen wearing a traditional ethnic suit in the pictures.

She shared moments from the short trip in her Instagram stories, she captured her entire team having lunch at their hotel in a video and joked, "When you take your team out during lunch but then they come back and say nice outing but we still need lunch."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARAALIKHAN95Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Whenever Sara is in Delhi, she makes sure to take out some time to visit Bangla Sahib. A few years back she visited the holy place with her mother Amrita Singh and shared photos on her Instagram.

Sara was last seen in the murder mystery 'Gaslight' along with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film was a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31 and received average reviews from critics and audiences. She also has another film lined up for OTT release - 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Kannan Iyer's directorial will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

Sara Ali Khan also had Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic drama with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu's anthology film 'Metro In Dino', and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak. The former wrapped up its shooting in January last year and was supposed to come out on Netflix, but there has been no update regarding its release.

