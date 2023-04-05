Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic and chic look from Udaipur trip; See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her trip from Udaipur

Sara Ali Khan's social media stream can only be described in one word: amusing. The actress is known for posting not only glamorous photographs and videos but also witty captions and poems. Sara's posts also show her love of travel, as evidenced by her latest upload. She is having a fantastic time in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Her travel photos can give you FOMO, from going all touristy to savouring local cuisine at dhabas amidst the picturesque mountains and beaches.

The actress is currently in Udaipur and has shared some stunning photos from her vacation. She can be seen in a purple bandhej kurta set with bangles posing alongside the background of a palace. In another photo, the star is seen in a red bikini by the pool. Another stunning photograph shows her dressed in black with a lake in the backdrop.

Sara's red bikini picture has everyone gushing over her. While she also serves fitness goals, she looks drop-dead-gorgeous.

Sara Ali Khan upcoming movies

On the work front, the actress has been busy promoting her film 'Gaslight' which just released on OTT on March 31. It is a murder mystery which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. Sara plays a specially-abled character in the film. Apart from this one, she will be seen next in a love story with Vicky Kaushal. Sara has also finished shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. She's currently shooting for a film with Tiger Shroff which is reportedly titled 'Mission Eagle'.

