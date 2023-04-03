Sara Ali Khan spills beans on her wedding plans; here's what the actress said!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan reveals that she is interested in marriage and is waiting for the correct moment

Sara Ali Khan, who is promoting her movie Gaslight, had a peculiar response when asked about her chances of getting married. The actress joked about looking for a husband who is both andha (blind) and pagal (crazy). She added that she is interested in marriage but is waiting for the perfect moment.

During the promotions for Gaslight, Sara made an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill’s Desi Vibes show. The actor was questioned about other actresses getting married and settling down. Sara acknowledged that she was still looking. Not yet, she said in jest.

The Kedarnath actress added, “I'll need to locate a spouse who is both "andha" (blind) and "pagal" (crazy). I'm looking right now. Andha pagal mujhe lagta hai zaroori hoga, kyunke agar dimaag hoga aur jaan lega aur mujhe pehchaanga toh bhaag nahin jayega (Someone blind and crazy will be required, because if he is sane, he will immediately recognise me and run away).”

Shehnaaz further pressed if she was interested in marriage, Sara responded, "Of course, I'm interested in marriage but everything happens at the right time," The moment is not right, "Abhi woh samay nahi hai." Shubman Gill, a cricket player, and actor Sara were rumoured to be dating, but neither has officially acknowledged the relationship yet.

Sara Ali Khan upcoming movies

On the work front, Sara will star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's movie later this year. The film is untitled. Apart from that, Sara has also bagged ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, directed by Kannan Iyer.

