Sara Ali Khan shares how she transformed into Gaslight’s Meesha. Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is all excited about her film ‘Gaslight’ which also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in the lead role. She is leaving no stones turned to promote her movie and recently she took to Instagram and shared a couple BTS pictures and videos from Gaslight.

On Thursday, Sara took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen transforming into Meesha from Gaslight. The clip has Atrangi Re star first dressed in a yellow kaftan as she gets ready for her role. The video also features her hair-dresser, makeup man and other embroiled into work. The video then cuts into Sara in a black dress and transforms her into Meesha.



Take a look at the video,

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “ Sara becoming Meesha, 6 hours to go and you can finally meet her on @disneyplushotstar”.

Earlier, the Kedarnath actress shared a video telling people some interesting facts about Gaslight.

See here,

She also posted numerous glimpses of her character Meesha from her thriller crime featuring many moods. In the pictures, Sara's expressions were on point as she unravels the murder mystery. In another picture, Sara is seen sitting in a wheelchair with Rukmani (Chitrangada Singh) pushing it. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Many Moods of Meesha on Monday in March."

At the behest of her estranged father, Meesha (Sara Ali Khan), a young paraplegic woman, returns to her family estate after 15 years. But he's not there to meet her when she arrives. Meesha starts to doubt their account of what happened while hanging out with mysterious Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh), stern Kapil (Vikrant Massey), and other oddballs. She begins to suspect that her father has been killed and that everyone is concealing the truth as a result of strange encounters and gruesome findings.

