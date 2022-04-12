Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT/SANJAYDUTT Sanjay Dutt has THIS advice for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt before their wedding

Highlights Not just but even celebrities too are quite excited about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding

Sanjay Dutt, during the promotion of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 shared his curiosity

He spoke about the marriage advice he would like to give to the Brahmastra actors

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited wedding is all set to take place this week. Fans have been waiting for their union for quite a long time now. Even though we've seen the Krishna Raj bungalow all decked up and the clothes coming in from designers, the family is still tight-lipped. Not just but even celebrities too are quite excited about the same, Sanjay Dutt being one amongst them. In a recent event when he was promoting his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, the Bollywood actor shared his curiosity and spoke about the marriage advice he would like to give to the Brahmastra actors. Have a look at what he said!

When Sanjay was asked about this Bollywood wedding, he first seemed to be unaware but later shared a message with ETimes. He said, "If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!"

Further, he went on to share his advice on marriages as he said, "It’s a matter of compromise from both ends. I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead."

For those unversed, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt worked together in the 2020 release film 'Sadak 2.' Directed by the bride-to-be's father, Mahesh Bhatt, the film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt but failed to perform at the box office.

Meanwhile, coming to the Kapoor and Bhatt wedding, it is reported that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have also been decorated with bright lights ahead of the couple's speculated wedding.

Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.