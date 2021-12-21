Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu shuts down trolls about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October

Samantha was seen in a special song, Oo Antava in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her new track Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa. The actress has been receiving a lot of praise for her bold performance. However, a section of social media users is still hooked on her personal life and have been commenting on her marital status. One of the users commented on her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and mentioned that she ‘robbed’ crores in alimony.

The tweet read, "@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second-hand item who has 50 crores tax-free money robbed from a gentleman!" The actress replied to the troll by simply writing, "God bless your soul."

For the unversed, this year in October Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement. They wrote: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

Samantha's divorce announcement came as a shock to everyone, after which multiple websites and YouTube channels started speculation related to her personal life and spreading rumours about the actress. Later she ​dismissed false rumours of her affairs and abortions.

Samantha thanked her fans for defending her against trolls. “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she said.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. She will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

