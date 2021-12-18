Pushpa: Samantha's item song big hit in cinema hall; watch video from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BVRMALLUARJUNFC Pushpa: Samantha's item song big hit in cinema hall

As 'Pushpa' opened to mixed reviews, it is Samantha's item song in the film that has caught everybody's attention. The actress Samantha is being lauded for her bold, blingy special number in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's movie. Visuals from theatres show the masses boogie for Samantha's fizzy item song. As Samantha and Allu Arjun dance to the beats, the viewers are spotted throwing confetti and hurling papers at the screen. The song is sequenced in towards the end of the first half of 'Pushpa'. In the viral video, the audience is seen going gaga over the item song.

While, the song was taken down due to copyright issues, Samantha was quick to respond to the celebratory video. "Missed the mass #ooAntavaOoooAntava," she had tweeted. Being it Samantha's first special song, the song 'Oo Antava Maava Ooo Antava Maava' has been hyped so much. Watch the viral video of fans dancing in cinema halls here:

Samantha's attire and the blingy set give a dizzy effect, for the song crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Being the first-ever item song Samantha has jived to, it has got huge hype. Samantha's unlimited following remains one of the factors for such hype around the song. The actress is unquestionably in her sexiest avatar to date due to the fact that she has exposed her mass side without any inhibitions. The ostentatious set and the whole setup give much appeal to the mass song, for which the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the dance is composed by Ganesh Acharya.

Watch Samantha item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in HD here:

Samantha, on the other hand, is to appear in two multilingual movies, apart from 'Shaakunthalam', which is wrapped up already.

-- with IANS inputs