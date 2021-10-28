Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her pics with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram with few exceptions post divorce

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her pictures with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram with few exceptions

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted nearly all her pictures from Instagram with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya post their divorce. The pictures including the ones from their wedding ceremonies and several others from their family outings and vacations have been taken down by the actress. Samantha deleted pictures from their trips to Spain and Amsterdam, most pictures from Rana Daggubati's wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others.

However, her profile still has certain pictures of Naga Chaitanya with her pet Hash, several group pictures with their friends and some very old pictures from their trips together.

Check them out here:

Earlier, Samantha wrote in an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.

She wrote: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha's divorce announcement came as a shock to everyone, after which multiple websites and YouTube channels started speculation related to her personal life and spreading rumours about the actress.

Telugu superstar and Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna also reacted to the development with a sweet parting note. Taking to social media, the superstar said: "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are both dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both."

On the professional front, Samantha's upcoming movies include a love story under Shantharuban's direction. She has also signed for another movie to be made by director duo Hari and Harish.

Also read: Forbes most influential actors: Rashmika Mandanna beats Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash to take top spot

The actress, meanwhile, has wrapped up shooting for the talkie part of Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus, 'Shaakunthalam'. The dubbing of the film has been wrapped up and the makers are now busy with the post-production formalities.

Also read: Samantha was planning to have baby with Naga Chaitanya, it was her priority: Shaakunthalam producer Neelima