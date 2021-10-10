Samantha was planning to have baby with Naga Chaitanya, it was her priority: Shaakunthalam producer Neelima

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Samantha was planning to have baby with Naga Chaitanya, it was her priority: Shaakunthalam producer

Shaakunthalam producer Neelima Guna has recently revealed that actress Samantha was willing to start a family with Naga Chaitanya. Lashing out at all the rumours that Samantha and Naga's marital split happened because she did not want to have a baby Guna said Samantha was planning to have a baby and that was her priority in life. Neelima has come out in Samantha’s support and shared that when her father, director Gunasekhar, offered Shaakunthalam to Samantha last year, the actress turned it down because she wanted to start a family with Chaitanya.

In conversation with Hyderabad Times Neelima said, “When my father, director Gunasekhar garu approached Samantha last year for Shaakunthalam, she loved the story and was excited. But, she told us shooting must be wrapped up by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya."

She added, "She wanted to be a mother; she told us that was her priority. Period films take time and she was really apprehensive to say yes. But we assured that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on-board as soon as she heard this," says Neelima, adding, “She wanted to plan a family, take a break and look after her children. We didn’t take a break through the schedules because we wanted to accommodate her request."

Meanwhile, Samantha on Friday addressed speculation surrounding her separation from Naga Chaitanya in a powerful statement on social media. Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note on her stories, in which she expressed gratitude for people who supported her through her separation from Naga. She wrote, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread."

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions." Samantha further continued, "A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Last week, Samantha and Naga confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts first picture since split with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. The star couple had tied the knot on October 7, 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

Also read: Samantha addresses false affair, abortion rumours amid separation with Naga Chaitanya

On the professional front, Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series 'The Family Man 2' will reportedly next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' Meanwhile, Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. His last release was 'Love Story' alongside Sai Pallavi.