Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares health update ahead of Shaakuntalam release, says 'Have lost my voice'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HARMINDARBOXOFF Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Pabhu, who has been super busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, in her latest tweet, shared an update on her health. She revealed that she will have to skip the promotional events due to her health. Taking to Twitter, Samantha said that she is down with a fever and lost her voice as 'hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll'.

Samantha tweeted, "(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. (2/2) Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening… will miss you (red heart emoji)."

In another tweet, she wrote, "(2/2) Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening... will miss you." Samantha has travelled across the country for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam'.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Take your own time and recover, please!" Another tweet read, "Nothing is more important than your health.. Although there is no time, on the one hand you participated in the busy schedules of shootings & on the other hand you have done #Shaakuntalam promotions beyond your strength.. Take care of your health." A third comment read, "We are always here to support you Sam no matter what we love you always."

About Shaakuntalam

'Shaakuntalam' is based on a popular Indian classic play 'Abhigyan Shakuntalam' by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata. Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 and it will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Talking about the film, Samantha had said, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

Apart from this, Samantha will be seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Shaakuntalam release; Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares crazy unknown facts about the movie

Latest Entertainment News