Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post on 'solitude' after Naga Chaitanya confirms divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an avid Instagram user and keeps her fans entertained by sharing her whereabouts in social media. Not just picturesque glimpses into her daily life but she also hits back at the trolls through her sassy posts. This time, it appears to be her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya whose comments she has reacted to. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. In one of the photos, the actress mentioned a quote on solitude.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a quote by Lalah Delia which read, "If you become quiet, alone, and still long enough, a higher-vibrational and more empowered you comes out. Solitude is sacred." As soon as she dropped the photos, fans speculated if she reacted to Naga Chaitanya's statement that the duo's divorce has come through.

Look at the photos here-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 after being married for four years. Recently, during the promotion of his film Custody, Chaitanya reacted to the divorce and said that it was 'unfortunate' but there is nothing left to discuss about his divorce.

He told Behindwoods TV, "Whatever happened was unfortunate. But each one has moved on to their own path. We got divorced almost a year back. The court has given us mutual consent we both got divorced. So I don’t understand why people poking that topic again and again. The topic is over, I wish people move on from the topic and have huge respect. I don’t have regrets or anything, I have huge respect for my past, it has taught me so much, and there are no regrets at all. I request that please stop poking the topic and move on."

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her next film Kushi in which she is reportedly playing the character of a Muslim woman. The film is shot in Kashmir. Samantha is also shooting for her next web series Citadel Iindia with Varun Dhawan.

