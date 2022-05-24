Samantha reacts to Christian Bale's Gorr look in Thor Love And Thunder: 'The god of acting'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_GOODFILMS Samantha raves about Christian Bale in Thor 4 trailer

Highlights The internet is buzzing ever since Christian Bale's look in MCU debut was revealed

Bale plays supervillain Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder releases on July 8

The trailer of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder dropped during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, revealing a first look at Christian Bale as the film's villain Gorr the God Butcher. Ever since the movie had begun filming, there was a huge hype surrounding Bale joining the MCU in Thor 4 and now as his look in the movie as the supervillain Gorr was out, Twitter erupted in praise for the actor as they rooted for the upcoming movie.

Read: Thor Love And Thunder: Who is Gorr The God Butcher? All about Christian Bale's character in Thor 4

Samantha, who was recently seen in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also raved about the Thor 4 trailer as she shared a poster of the movie and wrote over it, "Dead," with fire emojis. In another Instagram post, Samantha shared a still of Bale as Gorr and wrote over it, "The God of acting."

Seems like Samantha is a huge fan of Bale as well as superhero movies and she is as hyped about the upcoming film as all the fans are.

Read: Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale single handedly overpowers Chris Hemsworth, Natalie

Starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Thor: Love And Thunder also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Waititi as Korg and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, in her first appearance in the MCU since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Portman revealed in 2020 that the film will show Foster battling cancer in her human form while she simultaneously wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.

Director Taika Waititi has called the film "the craziest thing I've ever done", hinting that it will include many fan-favourite plot points and a love story. Thor: Love and Thunder is produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito and Todd Hallowell. It will release on July 8 worldwide.

(With IANS inputs)