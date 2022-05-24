Thor Love And Thunder: Who is Gorr The God Butcher? All about Christian Bale's character in Thor 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEHMET.CAN.ERGUN Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher in Thor Love and Thunder

Thor Love And Thunder: Gorr The God Butcher has become one of the most intriguing character of Thor 4, after it was introduced in the recently released trailer of the film. Once again, impressing the audience with his unrecognisable looks, Christian Bale plays the menacing character in the Marvel film. But who is Gorr, why is called 'The God Butcher' and why he wants to kill Thor? Find answers to all these questions here and know what Marvel comics tells about Gorr The God Butcher.

Who is Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel comics?

From the trailer of Thor Love and Thunder we already know that Gorr has vowed to slay all the gods. According to comics and Marvel's website. Gorr was raised on a planet without a name. He has a crippled leg and posses an inquisitive demeanor. Since childhood, he has been questioning about the existence of Gods and why they didn't save his parents, who died after living a long life. His faith in Gods reduce even further after he looses his wife Arra along with his sons and daughters. After he goes on to declare about his belief in Gods, he is banished by his tribe and stoned.

Gorr's powers and strength

After certain events, Gorr finds power again and embarks on a mission to assassinate Gods from the universe. He has an Ancient Symbiote of Power and possesses "All-Black the Necrosword. The first symbiote, All-Black, is an ancient amorphous weapon that bonds itself to Gorr. It gives him superhuman powers, including increased strength, durability and the ability to regenrate. Gorr can mold the shapeshifting symbiote to form armor around his body and produce weapons,

Gorr vs Thor

Based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jason Aaron, the script of Thor Love and Thunder is written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The character will make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Thor 4. However, in comics, Gorr and Thor come face to face on multiple occasions over the centuries. Marvel's website mentions an incident when Gorr finds the purpose of his life -- to kill all the gods. He claims to have killed the gods of jealousy, death, war, fear, chaos, poetry, and flowers. He is now after the God of Thunder, aka Thor. The latter makes the story of Thor: Love and Thunder.

About Thor Love and Thunder

The Taika Waititi-directed Marvel film is the sequel to 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' and marks Thor's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019. Starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role, it also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Waititi as Korg and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, in her first appearance in the MCU since 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World'.

Thor Love and Thunder release date

'Thor: Love and Thunder' premieres in theatre July 8.