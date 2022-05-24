Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale single handedly overpowers Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Thor Love and Thunder

Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale is a master of disguise, the fact has been established in several films like American Psycho, The Machinist, Batman franchise and the Vice among others. And now, with his villainous character in Thor Love and Thunder, the actor once again steals the show. He's playing Gorr The God Butcher and for the role the actor has once again become unrecognisable. He single handedly overpowers Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman combine together.

The latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder arrived churning out new details about God of Thunder and his new adventure. There's everything he's not expecting. It's a journey of self-discovery. He's already surprised to find his girlfriend, who he thought was dead for years, returning all healthy and fine. And to top it, Jane Forster is now Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) wielding the Mjolnir. Portman inexplicably wielding Thor's magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor is a sight to give you goosebumps.

Before they could have a romantic reunion, of course with playful jibes of Valkyrie, it is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Defeating Gorr is not an easy feat and to their rescue comes King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Jane Foster. Together, they begin a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr and his vengeance and stop him before he bring upon another mass extinction level of threat.

Watch the trailer of Thor Love and Thunder here:

The story of 'Love and Thunder' is based on Jason Aaron's critically-acclaimed run on the comic book 'The Mighty Thor', which saw Jane Foster, who dated and broke up with Thor, take up the superhero's mantle after the sacred hammer Mjolnir deemed the Odinson unworthy and stripped him of his powers.

In the comics, however, Foster's newfound power-up comes at a heavy cost: Every time she uses the hammer, her breast cancer becomes worse and worse. It's unclear whether the movie will follow the same storyline, though.

Portman reprises the role of Jane after last appearing in 2013's 'Thor: the Dark World'.

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are also expected to make cameo appearances. Jenny Morris and Simon Russell Beale have been cast in undisclosed roles for the film. Jaimie Alexander, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum are also set to reprise their MCU roles.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' premieres in theatre July 8.