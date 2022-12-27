Salman Khan's fans gather outside Galaxy Apartment on Bhaijaan's birthday | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A view of Salman Khan greeting his fans on Eid

Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday. Like every year, the superstar hosted a grand party for his family and industry friends at his Panvel Farmhouse. Interestingly, he jointly celebrated the midnight birthday bash with his niece Ayat Khan Sharma, who shares her birthday with him. While every year Salman stays at his farmhouse on his birthday, it is said that he is at his Mumbai home this time. As the result, thousands of fans gathered outside Galaxy Apartment to extend their birthday wishes.

In the video, hundreds of people can be seen waiting for Salman Khan to come and greet them. The superstar's birthday is no less than a festival for his fans who are standing outside his house with banners and posters. Have a look at the video here-

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's birthday bash ruled many headlines as the actor was seen planting a kiss on his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's forehead. The video from the birthday party has been going viral on the Internet and it shows as she prepares to leave, Salman hugs the former actress and kisses her forehead and bids her adieu with folded hands in gratitude.

While Salman is known for his relationships with many women, his and Sangeeta's relationship was much publicised. The two dated for almost a decade and it was said that they were set to tie the knot, even the cards were printed.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman had spoken about almost marrying Sangeeta. "There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn't work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. 'Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it's difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).' With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed," he said.

Sangeeta eventually married former cricketer and skipper of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin.

