Inside Salman Khan's birthday bash: Video of Shah Rukh arriving last goes viral; Janhvi, Kartik too join party

Inside Salman Khan's birthday bash: On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, also known as "Bhaijaan," celebrated his 57th birthday with a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The event was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and Khan was seen wearing an all-black outfit and cutting a cake with the paparazzi. The party was attended by his family and close friends in the industry.

Khan was seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, and he thanked the media for their love after cutting the cake. Many of his industry friends were present to celebrate his special day with him. Arpita Khan, Salman's sister, attended the party with her husband Aayush Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Salman's sisters Arpita, Alvira, and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and India TV's chairman and Editor in Chief Rajat Sharma among many others joined the bash. Also spotted at the party was Salman's co-actor and friend Shah Rukh Khan. SRK was among the last ones to join the party. Video of Shah Rukh arriving at the party has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

In addition, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's daughter, Ayat Sharma, shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan. The couple, who married in 2014, have a six-year-old son named Ahil and a three-year-old daughter named Ayat, who was born on December 27, 2019.

Salman Khan recently finished shooting for the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," which is an action-packed entertainment directed by Farhad Samji and featuring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh, and is scheduled to be released on Eid 2023.

Previously, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" was set to be released at the end of 2022. Salman Khan also recently announced that his upcoming action thriller film "Tiger 3" will now be released on Diwali 2023, instead of the previously scheduled date of April 23, 2023. With these two releases, Salman has now secured big festivals for the releases of his next two films, which is sure to be a treat for his fans.

