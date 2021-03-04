Saina teaser out: Parineeti Chopra proves her mettle with stellar performance

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Saina teaser out

The first teaser of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming project Saina is out. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film is a biopic on badminton star Saina Nehwal. Parineeti Chopra plays a titular role in the film. The teaser offers glimpses of how Saina Nehwal chooses a different path in her childhood to become one of India's best badminton champ. The teaser gives a satisfying look at the journey of the player and the film.

The teaser shows Saina (Parineeti) entering the badminton court as she prepares for a match. The video starts with Parineeti's voiceover: "Mera desh Bharat, abaadi sawa sau crore, usme se aadhi ladkiya. Raja beta college padhega mera, beti chulha phuke. Aur fir 18 ke hote hi, hath peele, story finish. Lekin mere sath aesa nahi hua, karchi-tawe ke badle mein pakdi maine talwar. Saamne kaun hai, iss se mjhe kabhi koi fark nahi pada, mera maqsad, ekdum saral - saamne waale ko chhit kar dena, maar dena."

In the teaser, Parineeti underlines the discrimination between boys and girls that happens in most Indian households.

Earlier, Parineeti had also shared the poster of the film. An elated Saina too shared it on her social media accounts. "I’m so glad to share a glimpse of my upcoming movie, #Saina. Lots of love to the entire team. In cinemas on 26th March," the badminton player tweeted. Responding to her tweet, film's lead actress Parineeti wrote, "The one I did this for."

Saina is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah, will release in theatres on March 26. Saina was shot in 2019. It was originally supposed to release in the summer last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast as Saina Nehwal but later replaced by Parineeti.

Parineeti will also be seen in the film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release on March 19.