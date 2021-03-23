Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAMID BARKZI Roadies Revolution winner Hamid Barkzi tests positive for COVID-19

Reality show Roadies Revolution winner Hamid Barkzi has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hamid took to his social media account and informed his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

He shared that he will be away from his social media as he wants to recover completely. He assured his fans that he will be back soon with a bang. He requested his fans to keep him in their prayers.

Hamid Barkzi won the 17th edition of Roadies Revolution. He was a member of Nikhil Chinapa’s team. On his journey from Delhi to being the show's winner, Hamid shared: "Roadies has been a childhood dream. I went for the Delhi audition, I got rejected and was a little demotivated, but then my family was there, they supported me and motivated me. Then I went for the Chandigarh audition, and finally I made it. One of the main reasons to enter 'Roadies' was that I wanted to have confidence in me, and I've got that finally."

Recently, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein actor's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were tested positive, and COVID positive cases were found on the sets of Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Yesterday Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan also shared the news that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers on Monday. He urged his fans to pray for his recovery. The actor wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo".