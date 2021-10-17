Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN BOOLANI Rhea Kapoor says no to Karwa Chauth collabs: 'Not something Karan or I believe in'

Actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and renowned producer-designer Rhea Kapoor who recently married her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani on Sunday (October 17) took to Instagram and posted a message appealing brands not to approach her for Karwa Chauth collaborations. She said that the festival's spirit is not something she and her husband Karan Boolani agree with.

In a long post she wrote, "Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

She added, "For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Rhea Kapoor says no to Karwa Chauth collabs: 'Not something Karan or I believe in'

On Karan's birthday, Rhea shared some love filled pictures with him along with a heartfelt note. Sharing the pictures from their Rajasthan visit she wrote, "Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much."

Rhea and Karan got married in August this year at her father, actor Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai home. The ceremony was a private affair, attended only by close friends and family members.

Earlier, Karan took to his Instagram handle and revealed the 'true story' of how he fell madly in love with Film producer. He shared a series of pictures from their dreamy wedding party. "True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, ended up falling madly in love," Karan wrote alongside the pics.

Ditching the traditional red colour for her wedding ceremony, Rhea wore an off-white chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna. Rhea maintained the ivory theme from her marriage for the after-party too. She opted for a gown with an elaborate and embroidered bottom. She looked radiant in an off-white gown by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid.