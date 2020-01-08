Remember Airtel 4G girl Sasha Chhetri? She is dating this Bollywood celebrity

Do you remember Airtel 4G girl, the one who once was trolled for her commercials for the telecom company? Yes, we are talking about Sasha Chhetri who became a household name after she launched the 4G campaign of Airtel in the year 2015. There are millions who know her not by her name but by her face. She is a model by profession who has now become the spokesmodel for Airtel. But little did anyone know about her personal life and that she is dating a Bollywood celebrity. Yes, that's true.

Sasha belongs to Dehradun and completed her schooling from Dehradun’s Brightland School and did her higher secondary from Welham Girls’ School. Later, she went on to do an Advertising course from St Xaviers Institute of Communication, Mumbai later which she started working.

The last few ads of the telecom company did not have Sasha that concerned fans. Later, Agnello Dias, the creative chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network India, who is responsible for the campaigns in an interview to Afaqs said, "In the past too, campaigns like Open Network, Post Paid Promise, Airtel TV, and Airtel X-Stream did not feature Sasha. So Sasha is very much a part of the airtel and the team uses her if and when it is felt she is apt for the proposition being communicated."

Sasha in Airtel ad

Coming to her love life, it has been reported by Bollywoodshaadis that Sasha is dating music director and singer, Sachin Gupta who has Bollywood films like Finding Fanny, Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Table Number 21 in his kitty. There are many pictures of the two on the internet who add fuel to the fire on the reports.

Sasha and Sachin

This is not the first relationship for Sachin as he was earlier in love with Aurangzeb actress Sasha Agha who is the daughter of Bollywood actress Salma Agha. They two were in a relationship for a year and broke up in the year 2015. The reason why the two went for a splitsville was the actress's mother who was not happy with her alliance. Well, it seems as if Sachin has a thing for this name since his next girlfriend is also named Sasha.

Sasha and Sachin

Now it seems as if the man is happy with her new 'Sasha.'

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News