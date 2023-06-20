Rashmika Mandanna to begin filming for Pushpa 2 after Animal wrap up; actress shares note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of Srivalli in Pushpa and will also be seen in Animal. Know more details.

Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up her shooting for her upcoming film Animal, which will mark her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the actress, who is back in Hyderabad, will begin her filming for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story and penned a long note in which she spoke about her upcoming projects Animal and Pushpa 2. She wrote, “Dear Diary, Today, hmmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2”.

She went on to reveal that the Animal came to her suddenly, which was surprising, but the actress was excited about it. She added that she shot for about 50 days for the film. Rashmika wrote, “Now that it's over, I am starting to feel one big void”.

After praising the whole team, the actress penned a few words for the film’s director. She wrote, “So 1st @sandeepreddyvanga is awesome everyone knows that he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that the clarity he comes with for all scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is absolutely amazing.”Further in her post, Rashmika praised he co-star Ranbir Kapoor and said that initially, she was super nervous. She added, “God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya”.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRashmika Manadanna's note.

Pushpa: The Rise was written and directed by Sukumar in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Following the success of Pushpa, fans are now eagerly waiting for its sequel. Earlier this year, Allu Arjun too shared his first look poster from the second installment, in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewelry, a nose pin, and jhumkas.

Pushpa 2’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Latest Entertainment News