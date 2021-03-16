Image Source : TWITTER/RANVIR SHOREY Ranvir Shorey- Konkona Sensharma come together to celebrate son Haroon's birthday| PIC

Former Bollywood couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma reunited to celebrate their son Haroon's birthday. The little boy turned 10 this year and the actor posted a picture from their celebrations on social media. The happy picture shows the family holding up their hands, to represent the number '10.' The family sported a casual look at Ranvir opted for a black T-shirt while Konkona wore a white shirt.

Sharing the image, Ranvir tweeted, "10! Happy Birthday, Haroon Shorey! You light up our lives!"

For those unversed, Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma had announced their separation in 2015 and had filed for divorce last year. The couple finally got divorced in August last year. The duo started dating after working together in a few films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan- The Freedom File. Their last film together was A Death In The Gunj.

They got married in 2010 but decided to call it quits five years later. They also underwent detailed counseling but failed to agree that they should give their marriage another chance.

One year after their marriage, Konkana Sen Sharma gave birth to their son Haroon. When Konkana announced the separation in 2015, she also mentioned that Ranvir and she will both raise their child and will have joint custody.

She tweeted, "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranvir was recently seen in the second season of Metro Park. The actor has the film Mumbaikar lined up for release. On the other hand, Konkona's recent project was Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.