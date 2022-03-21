Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGE Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: Did you know 'Mardaani' actress got exchanged with another baby after birth?

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji ever since the release of her debut film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat' has been winning hearts not just for her beauty but also for her voice and powerful acting. She herself claims that fans compliment her on her ability to cry onscreen and leave others crying as well. Rani has proved her acting prowess through films like-- Hum Tum, Hicki, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, etc. The popular 90s star is celebrating her 44th birthday on March 21 and which is why we are here with an interesting scoop related to her life. The actress once during an old interview revealed how she was exchanged as a baby in the hospital soon after her birth. Not only this but Rani even spilled beans on how her mother Krishna Mukherjee found her.

Rani once during her interaction with Simi Garewal on her talk show ‘India's Most Desirable’ elaborated on the incident during her childhood. She said, "It so happened I think when babies are born they have been given something… tags. But apparently, the nurse had taken me to do some change and then got me back and when she got back the baby to my mom, my mom was talking to one of my uncles. So they were chatting and my mother saw the baby and said 'Oh my god! this is not my baby.'"

After a few days of her birth, her mother was sure that this was not her baby because of her appearance. Rani continued, "This is not my baby and the nurse said, ‘No no this is your baby’ and my uncle was like how can it not be your baby, it must be your baby, just look at it carefully all babies look alike when they are born. Mom said no she had light eyes, I'm going to see where she is and she in that state went out in each and every room to see if I'm there and I was finally in one Sardarji's room who already had some six daughters and this was the seventh one."

Not only this but Rani even spoke about how the man refused to give her back to her mother despite a lot of fight. The was finally returned when the tag on her had the name of Krishna Mukherjee on it.

On the professional front, Rani is married to film producer Aditya Chopra. The two of them tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy. The following year, the actress was blessed with a daughter named Adira.

While on the work front, Rani was last seen in the film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. She will next be seen in director Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.