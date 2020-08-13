Image Source : FILE IMAGES Randhir Kapoor, Ibrahim react to news of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan expecting second child

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left their everyone excited after they announced that they are expecting their second child after son Taimur Ali Khan. The duo confirmed the same and released a statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." As soon as fans and friends came to know about the same, congratulatory wishes started pouring in. Not only this, but the family members also reacted to the good news including Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others.

Soha took to Instagram and shared a post teasing her brother who is soon going to become a 'Quadfather.' Captioning the same, she wrote, "Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!" Ibrahim, who happens to be Saif’s son from his first marriage with Amrita Singh also reacted to the news as he commented on Soha's post, "Abba" followed by a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, "I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child."

Kareena, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful selfie and wrote, "Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies."

Talking about the couple, they tied the knot in 2012, have one child, son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. Saif has two children from an earlier marriage to actor Amrita Singh -- daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif has films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Amazon Prime Video series Dilli in the pipeline. Kareena, on the other hand, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

