Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Dates of mehendi, sangeet REVEALED; couple plans elaborate functions

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot next week, if media reports are to be believed. The couple is said to be getting married on April 15. The duo have have planned elaborate wedding functions including mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. We have learnt that the wedding festivities are to begin from 13th April and continue till 15th April.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding festivities

On the 13th - the Mehendi function will take place at Alia Bhatt's home in Bandra (Vaastu). Ranbir Kapoor & family's Mehendi function will take place at RK House.

On the 14th - Haldi/Sangeet ceremony will be held at Vaastu.

On the 15th - The D-day when the wedding will take place.

A traditional ceremony for Ranalia

The wedding will happen as per the Punjabi tradition. The duo will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night, which means on the 16th early morning. Ranbir and Alia will get married at the RK House in Chembur just like Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor did.

What will Alia and Ranbir wear for their wedding

Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration whereas, Ranbir will wear Manish Malhotra. One can only imagine how stunning the duo will look together.

Guests at Ranbir-Alia wedding

The guest list consists of 450 people. The invitee's list will have the close relatives and families of the couple, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, along with people from their extremely close friend circle like Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan, and many more.

Ranbir and Alia's Reception party

The couple is apparently planning to throw a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April. The date is not fixed yet.

--inputs by Namrata Dubey