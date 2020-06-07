Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spend their Saturday night with sisters Shaheen and Riddhima. See photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spend their Saturday night with sisters Shaheen and Riddhima

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni keeps treating the fans with throwback photos of him with the family through multiple social media posts. She also keeps giving a sneak peek into the celebrations at the Kapoor mansion. On Saturday, Riddhima shared a set of selfies and photos from a get together as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt came over to meet Neetu Kapoor. After the sudden demise of Ridhi Kapoor, the family has been coping together and has become each other's strength. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a bunch of photos that showed the actors posing for pictures.

One photo shows Ranbir and Alia with sisters Shaheen and Alia. In another picture, Shaheen, Alia and Riddhima are seen taking a selfie. She shared another photo that features Alia's mother Soni Razdan with Neetu Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya was also present at the get-together. Riddhima captioned the collage of their photos as, "My comfort zone #familia."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima with mother Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are said to be quarantining together during the lockdown. A few days ago, the Raazi actress shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram and revealed that she got a new haircut at home by her 'multitalented loved one.' She wrote, "Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." It wasn't a difficult thing to guess that Ranbir Kapoor gave a new look to Alia Bhatt.

During the lockdown, Alia and Ranbir featured in a short film called Family. Directed by Prasoon Pandey, the two actors shot each other at home for the film. The director revealed, "Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other. Everyone was so gracious."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage