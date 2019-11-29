'Swag wali dadi' Pushpa Joshi from Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid dies at 85

Pushpa Joshi aka 'Swag wali dadi' from Ajay Devgn’s Raid dies at 85

Pushpa Joshi, who became the oldest debutante in Indian cinema when she appeared in Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, has passed away. The 85-year-old actress suffered a fracture when she slipped at her home last week. She was then rushed to a hospital.

She had played the role of Saurabh Shukla’s mother in the action crime film and won hearts for her stellar performance as 'swag wali dadi.'

The news of her demise was shared by Director Raj Kumar Gupta on Twitter. He captioned a picture of his with him, “Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP.”

Casting director Shikha Pradeep wrote, “The oldest debutant in Hindi cinema who at the age of 85 started her acting career with the movie Raid , played so many characters with such a ease be it in films or it is in tvcs (Fevikwik dadi) where I got a chance to cast her and many other different roles that everyone fell in love with her On 26th Nov’19 she breathed her last, we lost this shining star forever Farewell Pushpaji, Rest in peace.”

Pushpa Joshi also won accolades for a Fevikwik advertisement -- after which people started calling her 'the Fevikwik Dadi'.

Kabadiwali bani fixer dadi in a click jab usne apnayi ek awesome trick! #PhenkoNahiJodo #Fevikwik pic.twitter.com/PWW2qcmSxD — Fevikwik (@Fevikwik_tweets) August 30, 2019

Pushpa Joshi's last appearance on screen will be in Ramprasad ki Terahvi which was screened at MAMI earlier this year and will be released after a couple of months.

