Priyanka Chopra wears necklace worth THIS whopping amount, says Met Gala is 'special’ for her & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband-American singer Nick Jonas, opted for the colour black for their Met Gala 2023 appearance, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Priyanka Chopra first walked the red carpet of the prestigious fashion event in 2017 and it just so happened that the man she was walking with, turned out to be her partner for life. Nick Jonas was paired with the Citadel actress back then as they both wore Ralph Lauren and the next year, the couple was married. Also, the actress, who is known for putting her best fashion foot forward, didn't disappoint her fans at the recent edition of the fashion mega event.

Interestingly, Priyanka wore an 11.6-carat diamond necklace to Met Gala 2023. The statement piece is reportedly from Bulgari. If a viral tweet is to be believed, Priyanka's neckpiece is worth USD 25 million, which is approximately Rs 204 crores. Also, it is reported that the necklace will be auctioned after the Met Gala event.

The tweet reads: "Her USD 25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after Met Gala @priyankachopra." She paired her necklace with a thigh-high-slit gown featuring a dramatic trail.

The actress opted to twin in black with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, who kept it simple in a leather blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and black pants. The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Before entering the venue, Priyanka and Nick Jonas waved, smiled and interacted with the paparazzi. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra slays in thigh high-slit gown with dramatic trail; twins in black with Nick

Met Gala is 'special’ for Priyanka-Nick

On the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka spoke to Emma Chamberlain and said that the Met Gala was like 'the beginning of our love story.' Emma asked Priyanka and Nick if this was like a date night for them and Nick replied, "It is. And for us, it is like the beginning of our love story." Nick recalled that it happened "6-7 years" ago. Priyanka revealed, "We walked the carpet, my first Met and Nick was kind enough to escort me on behalf of Ralph Lauren at that time." Adding to this, when Emma commented that they "kind of fell in love here," Nick nodded in affirmation and Priyanka said, "I think so. Maybe. It’s a special carpet for us."

