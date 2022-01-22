Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Did Priyanka Chopra accidentally reveal she's having a daughter during Matrix promotions? WATCH

Global star Priyanka Chopra took her fans and well-wishers by surprise on January 22 by announcing the arrival of her child with husband and singer Nick Jonas through surrogacy. They issued a joint statement about their first child on Instagram. While the couple did not declare the sex of their newborn, entertainment galore is a buzz that they have been blessed with a baby girl. Amidst all this, her fans have found an old video of Priyanka from the promotions of her recently released The Matrix Resurrections. In December 2021 during a promotional interview, Priyanka mentioned that she would love for her "daughter" to not inherit the glass ceilings that were set for her generation.

This has prompted the Instagram users and her fans to believe that Priyanka knew the sex of the baby at the time, hence she accidentally said, "I would love for my daughter or my children or our kids in the next generation to not inherit the glass ceilings that were set for us."

Watch the video here:

One of the users commented, "She knew at that time her baby girl was coming soon." Another said, "“Oh wow lol the way it slipped “my daughter” instead of my child."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read the couple’s statement they shared on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Now, they have welcomed their first child after three years of their marriage.