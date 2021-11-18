Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, celebs who opted for surrogacy

Preity Zinta surprised her fans with good news today as she announced the birth of her twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. The Dil Se actress who is married to Gene Goodenough took to Twitter and penned a long note thanking doctors and their surrogate for being part of their incredible journey. Preity joins the list of Bollywood celebraties who chose to have kids through the method of surrogacy. With several stereotypes attached to it, these stars have acted as the torchbearers of ending the stigma around it. From Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan to Karan Johar and Tusshar Kapoor, celebs have time and again talked about it, spreading awareness about the same.

Actress Shilpa Shetty who conceived her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra through the process of surrogacy shared why she opted for this method. Talking to ETimes, the actress said, "I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So, I had a couple of miscarriages, so it was a genuine issue." She further revealed that after trying to conceive for five years, Samisha was born after three attempts.

Aamir Khan has admitted that he and wife Kiran Rao are happy to have their son Azad, through surrogacy and have asked people to be aware of it. "There was no difficulty, we both wanted to have a child. We were happy when Azad was born. We wanted to be clear about how we conceived the child. We did not do anything wrong and people should be aware of it. We are very happy that we gave birth to a child through IVF surrogacy," the actor said once.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had their third child, AbRam Khan through surrogacy. AbRam made headlines right after he was born in 2013, as he came into the world “prematurely” at 34 weeks rather than the common 40-week mark. AbRam had spent a considerable amount of period in the hospital after his birth.

Sunny Leone who has two kids from surrogacy and a daughter through adoption revealed why she chose surrogacy and adoption. She was quoted as saying, “I chose surrogacy and I chose adoption because I wanted to keep going and I wanted to keep working. That was my personal choice. I thought I was going to have one but I had three. I wouldn’t change anything."

Tusshar Kapoor had welcomed a son, Laksshya, through surrogacy in 2016. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show he once opened up about his decision to become a single father and why he opted for surrogacy instead of adoption.“Mujhe apna bachcha chahiye tha (I wanted a biological child). Maybe I will adopt in the future, you never know. Never say never to anything. If people who get married and have stereotypical families would like to have their own kids, why can’t I, as a single parent?” he said.

Karan Johar became a father to Yash and Roohi Johar after he opted for surrogacy. The twins were born on February 7, 2017. He faced severe backlash on social media where they accused him of him having a foreigner as his kids’ surrogated mother so that they don’t look Indian.

Just like her brother Tusshar, Ekta Kapoor also welcomed her son Ravie through surrogacy. The filmmaker had revealed that she had got her eggs stored years ago for when she would be ready to bring a child into the world.

In 2018, actress and model Lisa Ray announced the birth of her twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil, via surrogacy. She had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma due to which chances of her conceiving a baby were less. This was one of the reasons she and her husband Jason Dehni took to surrogacy.