Preity Zinta slams paps as unknown woman forcibly gave daughter Gia kiss, specially-abled man chased her car

Preity Zinta slams paps as unknown woman forcibly gave daughter Gia kiss, specially-abled man chased her

Preity Zinta has spoken out about two recent events that have shaken her. Preity took to Instagram on Saturday and said that an unknown woman 'placed a big wet kiss close to' her daughter Gia's mouth. She also posted a video of a 'handicapped man trying to stop' her as she attempted to depart in her car.

In the video, as Preity sat in her car and tried to close the door, someone kept saying "please". The actor politely replied, "Sorry. I have a flight to catch." As the car drove away, a person in a wheelchair kept asking for money. While the car tried to leave the area, the man knocked on the door, shouted at them, and even followed the vehicle.

Preity captioned the post, "Two events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene."

She also added, "U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive."

The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actress further urged the paparazzi to be more careful. “I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos, videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing cuz most of the time it’s not funny.

