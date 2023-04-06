Salman Khan reveals why Hindi films don't work; says 'SRK, Ajay can give young actors a run for their money'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMANKHANFANPAGE Salman Khan

Salman Khan attended a press conference in Mumbai where he announced the news of hosting the upcoming Filmfare Awards this year. The superstar made a dashing appearance in formals as he opted for a black suit paired with a grey shirt and interacted with the media. During which he addressed why many Bollywood films failed to create an impact at the box office. Salman claimed that the wrong films are being made and hence they fail to work at the box office. Salman also said that filmmakers feel they are making the best films, but it’s not the case.

Salman Khan said, "I have been saying this for a long that our Hindi films are not working. Galat picture banaoge to kaise chalegi? Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted; they are too cool. now, they make that kind of content, which doesn't work. Make films which have better understanding of Indian emotions, which a whole family can go and watch."

Later, while laughing, Salman Khan added, "I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chaiye People shouldn’t question what kind of a film have I made. It (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it," he quipped.

Salman Khan on competition with new generation of actors

During the PC, the Bollywood Bhaijaan also talked about giving new generations of actors a 'run for their money.' Referring to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, Salman said that all of them won't be giving it up to the new actors.

He added, "All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily." He further explained, "who are these five people? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay."

"We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so)," he added.

