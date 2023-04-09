PM Modi meets The Elephant Whisperers pair Bomman and Bellie in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI PM meets The Elephant Whisperers pair Bomman-Bellie

The Elephant Whisperers won the coveted Oscar award at the 95th Academy Awards. Every citizen in the country felt proud after the major victory. The short documentary was based on a real-life couple, Bomman and Bellie, who adopted a baby elephant. It was produced by Guneet Monga and helmed by Kartiki Gonsalves. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the lead pair of the documentary in Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Theppakadu Elephant Camp and met The Elephant Whisperers pair. The event's pictures and videos are becoming widely shared. In the photos, PM can be seen tenderly caressing the elephants at the reserve alongside Bomman and Bellie. Prime Minister shared the photos from his visit on Twitter and wrote, "What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu (sic)."

He shared another set of pictures and wrote, "With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve."

PM also indulged in a feeding session with elephants.

Earlier, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga met PM Modi. He congratulated the team on their victory.

After meeting with The Elephant Whisperers team, PM Modi had tweeted, "The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud. @guneetm @EarthSpectrum."

President Droupadi Murmu had also met the director-producer duo and congratulated them on their big win. "President Droupadi Murmu met the makers of Oscar winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. She congratulated them on winning the award and praised them for showcasing India's tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Latest Entertainment News