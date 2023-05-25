PDA Alert! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIPPITYCABELLO Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello walk hand in hand

Two of the most loved singers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, have fans rooting for their relationship. The couple was again in the news when they were spotted kissing at the Coachella Festival and now, they have affirmed their dating rumors with another PDA stunt. Shawn and Camila were recently spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in New York.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in 2021 after two years of dating, leaving their fans disheartened. Now, everything appeared to be good in their love paradise. The duo decided to treat themselves to a coffee date and they were all smiles as they held hands while exploring the Big Apple. The couple both opted for casual outfits, with Camila wearing a pair of distressed jeans and a plain white crop top.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she also opted for a black leather jacket and kept her belongings safe in a backpack. On the other hand, Shawn also opted for a pair of light-blue jeans and a dark backpack. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the singer showed off his muscles and tattoos by wearing a brown vest top.

Their latest date comes after a source revealed the couple has been secretly dating for work, having realized just how "special" their relationship is after they split. "They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go," the source told the publication.

Camila and Shawn began dating in 2019. They made their first significant public appearance as a couple that August when they performed their duet Seorita at the MTV Video Music Awards.

When they broke up in 2021, they released a joint statement saying, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans are stronger than ever We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward - Camila and Shawn”

