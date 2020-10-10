Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAJACHAUDHARY Palak Tiwari’s father Raja Chaudhary wishes her on birthday with childhood picture

Actress Shweta Tiwari keeps treating fans with her precious moments with Daughter Palak Tiwari. The diva celebrated her birthday and her mother took to social media to shower her love. Shweta shared a number of pictures with Palak and wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm..She’s a Badass with a big HEART @palaktiwarii sr.Tiwari" Now just Shweta, Palak Tiwari’s father Raja Chaudhary also wished the soon-to-be-actress on her birthday with a childhood picture. In the throwback photo, Raja and Palak look adorable. Raja wrote, "Time just fly.."

Check out the posts here-

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Vivek Oberoi in the upcoming film 'Rosie - The Saffron Chapter.' Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, the filming of the movie will begin in December 2020. The makers have already released a promo of the film. Taking to Instagram, Palak shared the promo and the posters and wrote, "What an honour to have @vivekoberoi sir be joining the cast & have a chance to be under his tutelage. With great vulnerability and pride I present to you the posters for Rosie : The Saffron Chapter...#PalatKarMatDekhna @RosieIsComing directed by @visalmisra sir."

Sharing what's going on in her Palak wrote, "Nervous, excited, overwhelmed and proud all at this moment..here's the @RosieIsComing motion poster! #PalatKarMatDekhna as she shatters the rose tinted glasses and gazes directly into your soul!"

Based in Gurgaon, the story is from the year 2003 and speaks about what happened in a Call Center called Saffron.

Speaking about her first film, Palak as per DNA said, "Rosie irrefutably is not your average horror film, it’s an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I’m truly honored to be a part of this production and this family along with a team of people that are truly aficionados of their respective fields such as Prerna Ma’am, Vivek sir and our amazing writer and director Vishal sir."

